God has closed the curtain on “Captain Carl.”
J. Carl Kelly crossed the gates into heaven Saturday leaving behind his family, church and his magic show.
Kelly was the pastor at Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church and was well known in Dadeville through his service to schools and beyond. Kelly, 69, of Alabaster died of injuries sustained in a car accident in Sylacauga but did what he loved just moments earlier.
“He was counting and working on the boxes for Operation Christmas Child at the church (last) Saturday,” good friend Reuben Prater said. “He was going to make sure they were there and put together. He spent a little extra time there. He called his wife and told her he was heading home. He just didn’t make it.”
Even Prater’s obituary requests memorials to Samaritan’s Purse which organizes Operation Christmas Child.
Prater said Kelly’s death is a surprise but his final resting place has been known for decades.
“Nobody gets up saying today I’m going to die,” Prater said. “I’m sure he did not expect it, but the thing was, he was ready.”
Prater, who has been in the ministry for four decades, said he has known Kelly for a few decades and shared a few pulpits together. In fact, Prater was scheduled to preach at Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church on Sunday for its 40th anniversary.
“The church he pastored, I pastored,” Prater said. “It was my second church. We have talked several times about what I was going to preach about. Carl had called me Thursday. He wanted to make sure I was still coming doing the main sermon of the day.”
It’s the Thursday phone conversation Prater said is a bit unnerving.
“I told him I would be there, but for one thing, ‘If the Lord don’t take me, I’ll be there,’” Prater said. “Little did I know the Lord would take him Saturday. It’s one of the things that has bothered me.”
Prater and Kelly go back to the days of Kelly and his wife Debbie and Kelly’s mother serving at the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch.
“I was on the board there and got to know his mom,” Prater said.
But it was years later when Kelly was the music minister at Calvary Heights Baptist Church in Dadeville the real friendship of Prater and Kelly started.
“The first time he and I ever really had talked was when he had to have his gallbladder removed and he called me up and said, ‘Hey, I need someone to lead the choir,’” Prater said “The bad thing about it, it was four weeks before the Christmas cantata. I’m thinking, ‘Yeah right.’ I went and led it. We had a cantata. He can’t deny it, because he wasn’t able to practice with them.”
The paths would intersect often over the years.
“At the churches I have pastored I have invited him there,” Prater said. “I was a pastor of a church in the south part of the county and he came behind me. We have had discussions and became real good friends. We spent a lot of time together. It is just one of those things being a pastor and in ministry, all that kind of stuff drawed us together.”
Prater said Kelly reached people beyond the church walls.
“He could reach people outside the pulpit,” Prater said. “He would go to birthday parties and vacation Bible school. He did things that didn’t have to be in a pulpit. He was a great preacher. He could also play the piano and sing. He could reach people through his magic. He would captivate these people, and children and realize what Jesus was all about — even the adults too.”
Kelly’s ‘Music and Magic with a Message’ was taken everywhere and earned Kelly a nickname.
“Capt. Carl is what everybody called him,” Prater said. “He was a good musician. He was just an all-around good guy. Everybody knew him from his magic. You can run into a child and they will go, ‘Oh yeah, he did the magic show at our school.’ He would go into schools and churches. I ran into a guy 35 years old. He said, ‘Yeah, I remember Capt. Carl.’ He used that magic to weave the gospel of Jesus Christ into his act wherever he went.
“The children, the parents, the pastors, the church members, he reached out to so many people. He had that type of personality to draw them in and they would understand he truly wanted to help them. There was not a family he wouldn’t help.”
Kelly was a teacher and more for then — Lyman Ward Military Academy and Tallapoosa County Schools reaching children and more along the way.
“He touched a lot of people,” Prater said. “He was a high school counselor at Dadeville High School. He taught at Camp Hill. He taught at Hackneyville. If he saw someone who had a need, he was going to offer them some help. He was going to direct them the right way.
“Many of those were teenagers when he was a counselor at Dadeville would come into his office and close the door and say they needed help. He was willing to do that right there in his office.”
Kelly taught music and theatre and helped Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers begin his musical journey.
“(Kelly) and Paul Tate had such a huge impact on me in nurturing my love for the arts and I would not be the man I am today were it not for them,” Heard said on his Facebook page. “Carl taught us all to love music, each other and most importantly, to love God with all our hearts. There has never been a finer man to walk this planet.”
Heard now frequently performs in Las Vegas. The last time Heard saw Kelly was at a Righteous Brothers concert in Oxford with a big group of family and friends from Dadeville. Heard recalled similar memories he experienced with Kelly.
“Carl gave me my first solo; cast me in several of his productions; took groups of ‘his kids’ on field trips to see concerts — Up With People, Regeneration and more — and truly cared so much about us all,” Heard said. “I will cherish every moment I got to spend with him and my heart hurts so badly today knowing I will not see him again — of course, until I get to my heavenly reward and join his celestial choir, which I have no doubt he will be leading.”
Just like Heard believes he will be in Kelly’s choir again someday, Prater is confident he and Kelly will once again have their conversations.
“Whenever we came across each other, we picked up where we left off,” Prater said. “We may have been away from each other for a year but we would pick up where we left off. The reason I live another day is God gives me another day to live to bring somebody else to glory. Carl did that.
“My first conversation with Carl (when I get to heaven) will start, ‘Son do you ever sleep?’ ”