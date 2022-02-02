The room is dark and flames are pouring out of an old-fashioned stove, then an air duct, as trainee firefighters crawl toward it with a hose.
But with the release of a button, the flames retreat into the wall, like flicking a switch on a gas fireplace. The simulation takes place in a trailer loaned by Alabama Fire College and parked in Dadeville Volunteer Fire Department's driveway Saturday.
"Normally we have this trailer smoked out; you won't see nothing," assistant fire chief Tracey Johnson said.
The fire, fueled by propane, is controlled from an outside panel beside a pair of windows, allowing Johnson to monitor recruits' progress.
"They go in and attack the fire; if they do it correctly, we can let go of the switch and the fire will go out," he said. "Or, in case of an emergency, I can let go of the switch and the fire will go out."
The simulation is just one component of the 160 hours one must log to get certified as a volunteer firefighter in Alabama (to become a professional, it's 320). A lot of time is also spent in the classroom going over a 1,400-page textbook's worth of material, from the history of fire departments to hazardous materials.
Since his appointment in March 2021, fire chief Scott Atkins has been campaigning the city council for new equipment, turnout gear, training seminars, payroll, maintenance and vehicle upkeep, met for the most part with reluctant understanding ("Things haven't been kept up at the fire department like they should have," Mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman said last year). Last fall, the city council voted to double the volunteer fire department's budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
Looking back on his administration so far, "we had it in the right direction, I think," Atkins said. "It just takes time; it takes time to get people trained. The equipment is not cheap. We rely heavily on grants."
The latest grant-funded purchase, a new firetruck, is made-to-order and could take up to two years to arrive. In the meantime, Atkins has campaigned the city council to buy a piece of property for a new substation; the $18,000 purchase was narrowly approved in November by 3-2 vote.
Next up, they'll be testing fire hydrants for water pressure. The hydrants are supposed to be color-coded red, orange, green and blue according to strength, with the blue hydrants giving off the most gallons per minute. But old, corroded pipes can lower the water pressure over time, as the nearby Alexander City Fire Department learned the hard way last year when the historic First United Methodist Church was struck by lightning.
"So it's constant. Something's always going on," Atkins said.
But according to Johnson, what the spending means is better fire service for the public.
"I want to thank the council for giving us money into our budget for training," Johnson said. "It's not going unnoticed; it's not going unused. And I want the citizens to know their tax dollars are going for a good benefit."