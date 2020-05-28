Summer is slowly yet safely getting back into some form of normalcy as Russell Lands on Lake Martin kicks off Friday on the Green’s free music series this week with opening act Kurt McKinney and Chuck Lofton.
Chairs, blankets, coolers and pups on a leash are all allowed on the Town Green from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. but some modifications have been made for safety.
“We’re going to try to designate areas on the grass,” Russell Lands director of marketing operations Robert Gunn said. “Our plan is to draw circles and a grid on the Town Green using 6-foot guidelines for social distancing and ask that family groups sit together and non-household groups try to keep their distance between one another.”
However, the additional amenities including lawn games and hula-hoops will not be out for the times being for the safety of guests and staff.
“That’s one of the drawbacks right now,” Gunn said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to put the lawn games out there at some point. The kids love to get out and have a good time too.”
Entertainment venues had to remain closed until Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest press conference last week, so Gunn is excited to offer this event for the community and to support local artists.
“I always held out with hope we’d be able to bring it back,” he said. “I don’t like canceling events. There is so much involved in the entertainment industry as a whole, and musicians and artists have taken a hit with weekly income. It’s been tough on them so I’m glad to see things open up a bit where they can share their talents and get back to their lives.”
For the most part, unless the weather is dangerously imminent, Friday on the Green will remain scheduled.
“Sometimes we’ve had rain until 6 p.m. and still had it,” Gunn said. “Sometimes we’ve canceled and then the sun comes out in the afternoon. So we just have it and come hang out anyway. Bring an umbrella if it looks like rain.”
The remaining lineup of weekly Friday concerts through September can be found on russelllandsonlakemartin.com/blog/events.
“We’re going to be stressing social distancing and following those guidelines at this point and listen for what Ivey has to say as we move through June and July,” Gunn said.