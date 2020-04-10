Downtown Girl is a trendy, affordable boutique that opened in 2017 inspired by owner Beth Haynie’s love for fashion and flair for style.
Inventory is constantly fresh and Downtown Girl carries women’s and girls’ clothing and shoes, handbags, jewelry and more. Haynie receives new arrivals weekly and posts her fresh finds on Facebook and her website, www.downtowngirlboutique.com.
With many regular customers, Haynie often recommends items to shoppers based on their personal taste and style.
Although her downtown storefront is currently closed to the public, customers can still shop online, purchase gift cards and check out sales and specials on Downtown Girl’s Facebook page.
For the month of April, Haynie is offering free shipping on all orders to encourage her followers to continue to support local.
For more information, call Haynie at 256-392-5225.