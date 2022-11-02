Alexander City Schools has expanded a free tutoring service to several communities within the school district.
Last year, the school system launched HYPE (Helping Young People Excel), an after-school tutoring program taught by both current and former teachers. Program director Kenyatta Simmons explained that the school district has launched the service in four new locations: LifePoint Church, Springhill Youth and Adult Center (YAS), Laurel Heights YAS and Trinity United Methodist Church.
Aimed at improving math and reading skills, Simmons initially charted the initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time which limited in-person school tutoring services.
“During COVID, our students were missing the opportunity to work with someone, and I was thinking it would be great if we had community-based programs where the kids could get extra help,” she said.
As a result, Simmons alongside family and community engagement coordinator Chris Adkins spearheaded HYPE as a measure to assist students and families that lacked means to afford pricy tutors.
“There's not an expense right now to parents, and the kids can come for free and be provided a snack in the afternoons and learn as well,” she said.
Around January of this year, the two debuted the program, which initially comprised six teachers and a few volunteers.
However, Simmons explained that additional teachers joined this fall due to the service’s popularity, and the expansion will provide resources for additional students and families.
“This year, we are so excited because we have a lot of retired teachers as well as teachers that are currently in our school system that will help with the program,” Simmons said.
The school district is currently paying 12 volunteer educators that are distributed throughout six local community centers.
Currently available only to second graders at this time, these students will receive assistance in subjects such as math and reading homework as well as upcoming tests.
Chris Adkins described enlisting former and current educators as an effective teaching approach, with them bringing both passion and instructional knowledge.
“That's why they make such a big impact is because they're still giving,” he said. “They are still here, and they want to make sure that there is care and concern and that the students know that we're here for you.”
The school systems tutoring sites throughout the week with Trinity United Methodist Church (Tuesdays), LifePoint Church (Wednesdays), Laurel Heights YAS Tuesdays Wednesdays and Thursdays, Springhill Youth YAS (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays), Cooper Community Center (Tuesdays and Wednesdays) and Stone Ridge Baptist Church (Wednesdays).