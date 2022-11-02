HYPE tutorting
Buy Now

Last year, the school system launched HYPE (Helping Young People Excel), an after-school tutoring program. By popular demand, tutoring service is expanding. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Alexander City Schools has expanded a free tutoring service to several communities within the school district.

HYPE tutorting
Buy Now

Students can attend several tutoring sessions throughout the week at several facilities, including at Laurel Heights YAS (pictured above). 
HYPE tutorting
Buy Now

Program director Kenyatta Simmons typically helps students with homework during tutoring sessions alongside other tutors.  

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you