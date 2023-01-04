The Coosa CountySheriff’s Department's searchfor a missingjuvenile has ended happily.
Sadie Harper, 15, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kellyton area wearing a black sweatshirt.
She was located some time Wednesday.
At the time of the search, Coosa CountySheriffMichael Howell said the Sheriff’s Office wasasking for the public's assistance in locating Harper.
“We’re doing everything we can to try to locate her and we had some information come in, but we’re just seeking the general public’s help and if they may have seen her in the last day,” Howell said Wednesday morning.
The Coosa County Sheriff's Office updated their original post on the missing teenager by saying "Sadie was located earlier by Coosa County Deputies. Sheriff Michael Howell states that he appreciates the general publics help with locating Sadie safe."
