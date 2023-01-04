Coosa County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile
Sadie Harper, 15, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kellyton area wearing a black sweatshirt. 

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Department's search for a missing juvenile has ended happily.

