The City of Alexander City will open the City Hall Complex (located at 281 James D. Nabors Drive, Alexander City, AL) for a warming station at 8 a.m. on Friday December 23. It will remain open until Christmas Day, Sunday December 25 at 12 p.m. 

People in need of the warming station have been asked to bring their own comfort items. Chairs are available for sitting, but no other items will be available. There are concession machines available, as well. Any pets should be in a pet carrier unless a service animal.

When arriving, citizens should come in through the front door of the complex and they will be directed where to go from there.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

