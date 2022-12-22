The City of Alexander City will open the City Hall Complex (located at 281 James D. Nabors Drive, Alexander City, AL) for a warming station at 8 a.m. on Friday December 23. It will remain open until Christmas Day, Sunday December 25 at 12 p.m.
People in need of the warming station have been asked to bring their own comfort items. Chairs are available for sitting, but no other items will be available. There are concession machines available, as well. Any pets should be in a pet carrier unless a service animal.
When arriving, citizens should come in through the front door of the complex and they will be directed where to go from there.
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 5 to 12 will be
possible in northern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures
as low as 10 to 15 will be possible in southern portions of
Central Alabama. Temperatures remain below freezing from late
Thursday night until at least midday Sunday. Far northern
portions of Central Alabama may remain below freezing until
Monday.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may
cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills
will result in hypothermia or frostbite and become life-threatening
to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate
warmth.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero. Northwest winds at 12 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph are possible.
* WHERE...Southern two thirds of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The low wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.