During the Jan. 9 Town Council Meeting, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole proposed a new calendar for Camp Hill Town Hall employees that would incorporate a four-day work week.
The proposed calendar would be a trial run with the last week of each month being the four-day work week schedule. The rest of the weeks, apart from paid holidays, would be five-day work weeks.
Williams-Cole explained studies have shown this can increase productivity and overall employee wellbeing. He noted employees would still be paid the same amount as a five-day work week.
“I try to come up with creative ways to keep my employees engaged, mentally healthy, and excited to work for the town of Camp Hill,” he said. “And in doing that, one thing that I would like to do by the end of my term… is I feel like in a town this size we could probably do four-day work weeks.”
According to a recent article with the Society for Human Resource Management, 23 percent of organizations have switched to a four-day work week schedule and 60 percent of those organizations reported greater productivity and satisfaction from employees.
Williams-Cole said at any point during the year they feel the four-day work week is not beneficial; they can revert back to a five-day work week. As for departments such as utilities, Williams-Cole noted they will have someone in the department on call for emergencies.
Williams-Cole said the town hall employees were largely in favor of the proposed calendar. With no revisions from the council, he said the calendar will be on the Town Hall Facebook page tentatively by Jan 23.
“[This is] just to try to provide benefits for our employees that they hadn’t previously had,” Williams-Cole said. “It's a good and safe and least risky version of how to implement this system just to see if it's something that we can do full time in late 2024 or early 2025.”
In other action, Camp Hill Town Council:
Approved minutes for the Dec. 19 council meeting.
Announced B.E.A.R.S. summer program report.
Recapped Trash Pick-Up.
Tabled naming of council building and Town Hall.
Submitted nominations for Black History Month awards.
Announced update on the order of streets for the Tall Grass and Weed Ordinance.
Due to severe weather, the Jan. 3 town council meeting was rescheduled to Jan. 9 and the council adapted the agenda that was originally set for the Jan. 3 meeting.
The next regularly scheduled town council meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in the municipal complex.