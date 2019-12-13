The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and Alabama Department of Pardons and Parole arrested an individual from the Old Kellyton Road community Dec. 9. Investigators went to the residence on a probation compliance check. After making contact with the probationer, investigators seized approximately 10 grams of crack cocaine, 67 grams of marijuana, four Adderall pills and $718 in cash from his residence.
Julius “Ba Ba” Hicks, 39, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force conducted surveillance on a suspected narcotic distribution location off Equal Club Drive in Alexander City on Dec. 12. Investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by an individual with outstanding drug distribution warrants. A stolen Glock pistol was thrown from the moving car along with a jar containing marijuana.
After the stop and arrests, investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence under surveillance and recovered approximately 775 grams of marijuana, digital scales and baggies. Approximately 55 grams of marijuana, 29 grams of ecstasy, a stolen Glock pistol and $837 in cash was recovered during the traffic stop.
Malcom Howard Jr., 24, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in ecstasy, two counts of possession of marijuana first degree, possession of controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, receiving stolen property second degree, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacari Hall, 25, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with trafficking in ecstasy, two counts of possession of marijuana first degree, possession of controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, receiving stolen property second degree, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Myles Whetstone, 21, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with trafficking in ecstasy, two counts of possession of marijuana first degree, possession of controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, receiving stolen property second degree, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.