More than a century’s worth of experience is retiring from the Alexander City Fire Department Oct. 31.
Deputy fire chief Craig Clark, deputy fire chief Jamey Johnson, Capt. David Macoy and Capt. Wayne Windsor have a combined 116 years and four months at the Alex City Fire Department while 37 of the department’s 53 personnel each have less than 11 years experience. The four firefighters are taking advantage of a buyout from the city offering employees with 25 years of service an option at early retirement.
Chief Reese McAlister has worked with the soon-to-be retirees his entire firefighting career and all at the ACFD.
“It’s a sad time for me,” McAlister said. “We all got in it at the same time. I’ve been on a lot of calls with them. They are good men. It has meant a lot to be involved in their lives their families’ lives through this fire department.”
Buffy Windsor has only known her husband Wayne as a firefighter, meeting him while she was 19 working at Russell Medical. She said Wayne’s retirement will be an adjustment for both of them because of the 24 hours on and 72 hours off.
“I’m so used to the third day of him being at work,” she said. “It’s all we have ever known. We have always had this third day break. Trust me, we both appreciate it.”
Wayne said every shift at the Alexander City Fire Department started the same for him but understands the stresses his career put on family.
“Every day on the way to work I would pray that my shift stayed safe and our families at home stayed safe,” he said. “I want to thank my family for putting up with my career for 31 years. They have made as much sacrifice as I did.”
There is already a honey-do list for Windsor when he gets home.
“We have an island in the kitchen that has a sink in it,” she said. “I have a cutting board that has been covering it for 12 years. We got to run water to it and put a facet in. That’s No. 1
No. 2 We are going to rock our front steps.
“I’ll take that back. No. 1, we’ll take us a little trip somewhere, a little road trip.”
Windsor will retire with 30 years and seven months at ACFD. Clark will retire with 28 years and nine months.
“We all go into this at a very young age,” Clark said. “Wives, children understand, there are a lot of sacrifices we have all had to make. There are a lot of things we have seen and done that you really hadn’t heard about and probably shouldn’t hear about.”
Macoy said celebrations and holidays came at odd times due to the schedule.
“The Friday Thanksgivings, the Saturday birthdays turned into Wednesdays and so on and so forth,” Macoy said.
Johnson was mostly at a loss for words at the retirement party held for the four.
“It’s been a fun 29 years,” Johnson said trying to hold back tears. “Those guys right there, it's why I’m here. My family, I love y’all.”
The retirement party filled much of Station 1 but it didn’t go out of operation for the fish dinner. Tones sounded for an EMS transfer to UAB.
“It’s like fingernails on a chalkboard, we all listened to those,” Macoy said. “I hear that in my sleep at night.”
All thanked those who came before them and for the training provided by their predecessors and it’s something they all hope they left with the remaining firefighters.
“I hope I left something with you all that they left with me,” Macoy said. “It’s been a long time. I will miss it.”
Windsor said his lieutenants are responsible for his success.
“They made it easy,” Windsor said. “They make me look a lot better than I probably should have. I hope my guys think as much of me as I think of y’all.”
Clark said he felt he could rely on his fellow retirees and firefighters even though he is retiring.
“The commaride we have developed is awesome,” Clark said. “I feel 10 years from now, I can call any one of these guys and say ‘I’m in Houston. Can you come get me?’ No questions asked, I know they will be there. That is how strong the bond we have established.”
Clark hopes those who remain develop similar bonds but also challenged remaining firefighters.
“I’m going to need your services one day,” Clark said. “Please make your No. 1 goal to take care of the city and do the best you can. Please continue to do so and get better.”
Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird was thankful for the commitment of the retirees and said they will be tough to replace.
“Young people in this day and time that will give that level of commitment is hard,” Baird said. “We have got young people here who have done that but by and large finding enough to fill this department is hard to do.”
Baird hopes a new apprenticeship program will help recruit homegrown firefighters, police officers and lineman.
“We are doing our best to backfill these jobs with young people who are interested who find out they can stay in Alex City,” Baird said. “They can make a good salary and they can stay here and live a good life. I think we have one of the best qualities of life of the communities around here.”
McAlister said the department is already testing for the open positions of captains and lieutenants to quickly backfill most of the openings created with the four retiring firefighters and two others going to another department.
Macoy isn’t sure what the next chapter in life will look like but knows what he will miss as a retired firefighter.
“I’ll miss the people,” Macoy said. “I’ll miss that the most.”
The Windsors will still have a direct connection to the firehouses of Alexander City as their son Will has been a firefighter for a few years on a different shift from his father. Buffy is confident that the extended family will protect her son.
“I’m proud of that,” she said. “I have no doubt in my mind that their spouses and girlfriends, they have their back. The firefighter family is tight. I’ll be coming up here some. That is my baby, but I know they have his back.”
The retiring Windsor said it’s time to pass the torch to his son and other firefighters.
“It has been a good ride,” Windsor said “It’s time to get off and let somebody else ride.”