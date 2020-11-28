Audrey Stockdale welcomed a newborn baby girl, Moriah, into the world 18 months ago, but it wasn’t her biological daughter. Moriah was the first child placed in the Stockdale home after Audrey and her husband Nic decided to open their home to foster children.
On Sept. 25, Moriah was permanently adopted into the Stockdale family, but Stockdale said she has been part of the family since Day 1.
“We said from the beginning when we bring a child into our house, they’re ours — whether that’s for a day, a month, a year or forever,” Stockdale said. “As you develop a bond and love for them, it just becomes natural. We felt Moriah was our daughter from Day 1. We couldn’t picture our family without her.”
The family got involved in fostering in January 2019 after years of thought and prayer. Stockdale said teaching at Reeltown Elementary School gives her insight into the reality of these children’s situations.
“The numbers you see posted in the news aren’t just numbers to me; I see the kids and how it affects them,” Stockdale said. “We had thought about fostering three to four years prior to us partnering with DHR. We talked and prayed about it and felt the Lord was calling us to get involved with more than just donating and volunteering.”
The Stockdales already have two biological children, 12-year-old Maddie and 8-year-old Macon, but Stockdale said there can never be too much love to share.
“Love is never wasted,” Stockdale said. “People say they could never do that; they would get too attached. But these kids deserve that. Every kid deserves one person that will go all in for them. There will never be regret on the other side of that.”
When Moriah first came into the family, Stockdale made sure to temper her children’s expectations that she would be permanently staying in the home.
“We talked to our children about the possibility of reunification; we thought we might be in a process where we would only be able to visit her,” Stockdale said. “I told them sometimes families don’t all live together. But you can never love too much or get too attached. The Lord will reward that love here or in heaven.”
Since Moriah was placed with the Stockdales, six more kids have come into the home. Maddie and Macon are always excited to help make the kids feel right at home.
The Stockdale family is just one of about 20 approved foster homes in Tallapoosa County right now, according to Tallapoosa County DHR director Brenda Floyd. With approximately 60 children in foster care, there is always a need for more homes, Floyd said.
“That tells you we need to at least double the number of foster homes,” Floyd said. “Some of our foster children may be sibling groups; some may be an only child and some are larger groups. We definitely need more foster adoptive parents in our county; we want to try to keep our children’s lives as normalized as they can. (Having more foster homes in Tallapoosa County) allows us to keep them closer to family for visitations and maintain connections with the churches and schools they were attending. We want to make things the least traumatic for these children as we can.”
The county had a successful year in the past 12 months, with 13 children being adopted. But until every single available child is adopted, there will always be a need, Floyd said.
“Not every child available for adoption was adopted; that’s heartbreaking because they need loving homes, they need permanent homes,” Floyd said. “Nothing would make me happier than for every child eligible for adoption to be adopted in this county. These children can’t help the circumstances they’re in. They want to be loved and feel secure like anyone else.”
Stockdale said foster parents are never alone; DHR walks alongside them every step of the way.
“I can’t put into words how much these kids bless us, and not only them but the case workers,” Stockdale said. “They are so supportive of us. When we tell them what things the kids need, they’re always ready immediately to help us.”
Floyd said the DHR is preparing to begin a new six-week training course in early 2021 to prepare new foster homes. Families interested in becoming foster parents can contact the Tallapoosa County DHR at 256-825-3700 for more information.
“Ask yourself ‘Could I help just one more person?’” Stockdale said. “I think most of us could say yes.”