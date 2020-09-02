The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Central Intelligence Division (CID) -Army, Fort Benning, Georgia have been conducting an investigation regarding the sexual abuse of two individuals under the age of 16.
Preliminary investigation reveals the alleged offenses were reported to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department in April, according to a press release from Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.
As a result of the investigation Justin Scott Reed, 30, of Fort Benning, Georgia, was arrested on Aug. 27 with the assistance of the Army-CID and has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse involving an individual under the age of 16 and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Reed remains in the Tallapoosa County Jail with bond of $30,000.
A person commits the crime of sexual abuse in the second degree if: (1) He subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of some factor other than being less than 16 years old; or (2) He, being 19 years old or older, subjects another person to sexual contact who is less than 16 years old, but more than 12 years old. Sexual abuse in second degree is a Class A misdemeanor, except if a person commits a second or subsequent offense of sexual abuse in the second degree within one year of another sexual offense, the offense is a Class C felony.
The investigation is ongoing.