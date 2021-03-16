The wagoneers of the Forney Trail-Blazers Saddle Club rode into Hackneyville. Monday evening as part of their 184 mile journey to the Southeastern Livestock Exposition Rodeo in Montgomery.
We are trying to keep a tradition going.” Said Forney Trail-Blazers Saddle Club Member John Coley “This is year 48. This is the oldest wagon train in the state of Alabama.”
The group started in Centre and were on their sixth day of travel when they reached northwestern Tallapoosa County. The 18 wagons stopped for the night at the old high school.
“I want to do something to help them get it back to the way it was when I was a small child,” said Michael Ashworth, the owner of Old Hackneyville High School. “I would love to see a whole mile long wagon train.”
The group was as diverse as the wagons they traveled in. Many of course hailed from the South. Wagoneers represented Tennessee, Louisiana and even Alexander City, while some had traveled from as far as Wisconsin.
Their wagons ranged from small wooden wheeled Schooners to immense Conestoga’s with leather seats and rubber tires.
Their journey wound through dirt roads to avoid the high speeds and distracted drivers on highways.
We go every step, we don’t do any pulling up” said Coley “We come from north east Alabama and came all this way in wagons and horseback.”
The group unanimously agreed that today's travels couldn’t have been better. All said the impending inclement weather was of little concern.
The group will continue on towards Montgomery, hoping to arrive by Saturday.