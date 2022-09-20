Last week ended with a local veteran receiving a timeless gift.
Tallapoosa County Schools recognized former superintendent Joseph “Joe” C. Windle Friday, September 16, for both his service as an educator and a military commander.
Current Superintendent Ray Porter joined other school leaders in surprising his predecessor with the unveiling of a road dedication at Reeltown Elementary School, announcing that the school’s entrance henceforth will be named Colonel Joseph Windle Drive.
Porter declared the occasion historic, and justified given Windle’s contributions to Tallapoosa County and the nation.
“Today, we recognize an individual but also a family that means a tremendous amount to Tallapoosa County, and especially to the [Reeltown] community,” Porter said.
The location is fitting given that Windle served on the football team at Reeltown High School and then later as the school’s principal.
In addition to a sign at the school, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education issued an official resolution cementing the commemoration into the school district’s records and Tallapoosa County history.
Board members unanimously approved the dedication during a meeting on September 8, but waited until last week before announcing the news to Windle.
Windle reacted with shock, unaware prior that he would receive the honor. Surrounded by his family, Windle cried as school leaders announced the decree, describing the occasion as a special day in his life.
“This is a special place, and this is a special day. Thank you very much for doing this,” Windle said.
Porter proceeded to read the resolution during the ceremony, highlighting Windle’s extensive career in public education.
“It is with great sense of pride that the Tallapoosa County Board of Education names the driveway of the new Reeltown Elementary School the Colonel Joseph Windle Drive in honor of our friend and former Superintendent Of Education, who ably served his country with 28 years of service and over 20 years of service to public education,” Porter said as he read the resolution aloud to Windle and his colleagues.
The resolution listed Windle’s contributions during his tenure as the school district’s superintendent, most notably being elected District 4 “Superintendent of the Year” and his advocacy for the passage of a one cent sales tax which has resulted in over $25 million dollars in funds for the school system.
Given the driveway’s inclusion of Windle’s military rank, the dedication also pays tribute to Windle’s service in the line of duty. Windle is a former Army Ranger and paratrooper and a Commandant at Lyman Ward Military Academy.
Among his military decorations include: The Legion of Merit (four awards), Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), Army Commendation Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
Despite Windle’s vast achievements, he expressed appreciation to the board of education and his former colleagues for their service.
“I see people who have done a lot more than me and who go to work everyday to improve reading scores or that run a career-tech center,” he said. “Tallapoosa County has got so many good things going forward to give kids an opportunity.”