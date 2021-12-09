Former Camp Hill police chief Roosevelt Finley pleaded guilty to using the office for personal gain Wednesday as part of a pretrial diversion program.
Finley admitted in court to one of seven counts of using the office of Chief of Police of Camp Hill for personal gain. In front of Fifth Judicial Circuit Judge Ray Martin, Finley said he was guilty of charging toner to the town and seeking reimbursement from the town for the same purchase.
As part of the pretrial diversion program, the plea will be thrown out and the case dismissed after Finley completes the program. As part of the plea deal, six other counts of using his position for personal gain were thrown out but Finley still must pay restitution. As of Wednesday, the Town of Camp Hill had yet to respond to requests from court officials about an amount for restitution.
Martin set a 90-day deadline for determining restitution.
Completing the pre-trial diversion program will allow for the charges against Finley to be dropped. The details of Finley’s requirements for completing the program were not discussed in court and are not yet available through court documents.
Finley was indicted on seven counts in 2017 of using a public position for personal gain following an investigation by the Alabama Ethics Commission.
One charge on the indictment alleged that Finley sold his personal vehicle using the website GovDeals.com and directly received the funds. The site is for government use only and is often where surplus goods are peddled by cities and towns.
Five counts alleged Finley used a Camp Hill Police Department debit card to purchase items such as meals, items at department stores, a Sam’s Club membership, fuel for personal use and toner for a printer. In some of those the indictments allege that Finley was also reimbursed by the town for those purchases even though they were paid for originally with city funds.
One count alleged that Finley received a $2,450 check written from “Camp Hill Police Department Narcotics for the sale of jewelry.”
Finley was terminated from the position he had held for 22 years on Oct. 20, 2014.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
