Amanda M. Milford has been ordered to pay back nearly $60,000 in restitution and avoids jail time after a first-degree theft charge related to her time as district administrative coordinator of the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water and Conservation District.
Milford, 40, of Alexander City was arrested last week by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office following an audit by the Alabama Examiners of Public Accounts published in January. She quickly pleaded guilty to information Wednesday in front of Tallapoosa County District Court Judge Kim Taylor before the case could be presented to a Tallapoosa County Grand Jury. She was sentenced to two years in prison that was suspended and ordered to serve five years of probation paying $59,473.13 in restitution, an amount including what Milford is said to have stolen plus the overdraft fees incurred by the conservation district due to the theft according to court records.
First-degree theft is a Class B felony and Alabama law allows a prison sentence of two to 20 years if found guilty.
The audit determined Milford took $61,170.67 from the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation District between July 21, 2015 and Aug. 31, 2019 by signing unauthorized checks to herself, making withdrawals from financial institutions, requesting excessive travel reimbursements and making unauthorized purchases.
“(Milford) received $34,890.88 in payroll-related payments that were not supported by approved timesheets and $8,129.72 in travel expenses that were not supported by approved travel claims,” the audit report states. “(Auditors) requested the board members (of the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water and Conservation District) to review the signatures on some of those checks written to (Milford) to determine if the signatures were authentic. The board members stated that they did not sign some of the checks in question.”
The audit states Milford changed her rate of pay from $12 per hour to $14 per hour without approval from the conservation board.
Auditors determined Milford withdrew $12,740 via ATMs “without documentation to support the public purpose.”
Milford also requested and was overpaid $1,738.47 by the State of Alabama and the conservation district.
Auditors also found expenditures without documentation for DVD rentals, apparel and audio book purchases in the amount of $678.60.
After auditors discovered the theft, it was then investigated by the Attorney General Office’s Special Prosecutions Division. In a statement, Attorney General Steve Marshall commended his Special Prosecutions Division for its work in the case. He also expressed his appreciation for assistance provided by the Alabama Examiners of Public Accounts, the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Tallapoosa County District Attorney’s Office.
Milford is no longer employed by the Tallapoosa County Soil and Water Conservation District.