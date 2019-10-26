The former city clerk in Goodwater is serving five days in jail for non-payment of restitution.
Leslie S. Parker was before Circuit Court Judge David Law on Thursday to explain why she had paid only two $60 payments in January and September this year. In the three years since she pleaded guilty to taking $261,181.44 from the City of Goodwater, she has paid back only $3,895.93. With fines, fees and interest Parker currently owes $341,035.34.
“I haven’t worked,” Parker told Law. “I start with a job and don’t get rolled over because I have record.”
Parker said she started jobs with a temp agency then couldn’t get a full-time placement when employers checked her background. Parker said she recently had a job interview and was waiting to hear if she was offered the job.
Parker was originally required to pay a minimum of $400 a month and that was adjusted down a minimum of $10 a month when Parker told the courts she couldn’t pay. In July 2018 court records show Parker paid $400 and in July 2018 she paid only $21. Parker has paid only $120 in 2019.
Law was not happy with the inconsistency in payments and asked why Parker hasn’t picked up aluminum cans, flipped burgers or something to come up with at least $10 a month.
“I see you have braces,” Law said. “How did you pay for those?”
Chief assistant district attorney Joe Ficquette noticed Parker’s manicured nails.
“I did these myself, my hair too,” Parker said. “My husband just got a job and paid for the braces.”
Law said the lack of payments bothered him especially because the amount was set at a minimum of $10 a month.
“All you had to do was send at least $10 every month,” Law said. “I can’t believe they set it that low.”
Law sentenced Parker to five days in the Coosa County Jail for contempt of court for failure to pay and ordered her to find employment upon release Tuesday and pay a significant amount of her November payment before returning to court in December.
Parker’s theft conviction was based on evidence she manipulated the city’s payroll system to pay herself more than her salary from 2013 until December 2015. Although she was entitled to sick leave, holidays and vacation time, she was not entitled to convert those to pay, and she was not entitled to overtime pay.
The indictment alleged Parker entered false hours in those categories into the city’s payroll system to increase her paycheck. The state made the case Parker also wrote and cashed checks to herself from the city’s account and wrote a check to a third party for her own benefit, according to a release from the office of Alabama Attorney General.