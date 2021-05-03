Carla Johnette Lamborne of Alexander City will pay $120,000 in restitution and court costs to see her indictments related to theft from an employer go away, following a pretrial diversion program.
Lamborne was indicted in August 2019 for first-degree theft, identity theft and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. Last week Lamborne, 57, pleaded guilty to the theft, a provision of the diversion program, before Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steve Perryman, according to court documents.
Lamborne signed documents explaining her rights and that she was giving up the right to trial and an appeal. Had Lamborne gone to trial and been found guilty of the Class B felony first-degree theft, she would have been sentenced to between two and 20 years in state prison and likely been ordered to pay restitution.
Upon completion of the program which includes paying the $120,000 in restitution and staying out of trouble, the charges against Lamborne will be dropped. Lamborne can also seek expungement of the charges from her record in the future as well. If Lamborne fails to complete the program she faces up to 20 years in prison.
The 2019 indictments state Lamborne took currency from her employer in excess of $2,500, used identifying information of her employer to obtain goods and services for herself or a third person and used, attempted to use or allowed to be used three credit or debit cards from Bank of America and one credit or debit card from First Bank.
The indictment stems from an Alexander City Police Department investigation following the November 2018 report of an employee stealing from a business. An incident report dated Nov. 16, 2018 stated about $50,000 was taken between January 2017 and October 2018.
Alexander City Police Department deputy chief James Easterwood could not confirm the amount at the time but did confirm a report of theft by an employee was reported by a business on U.S. Highway 280. He also stated the employee no longer worked at the business.
Lamborne was freed from the Tallapoosa County Jail just after her arrest by posting a $35,000 bond.