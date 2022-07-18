Keith Wilkerson dedicated 47 years of his life to public service. On Friday, July 18, the veteran firefighter and Dadeville resident passed away.
Wilkerson, 66, was honored during a memorial service at LaFayette Heights Baptist Church on Monday, July 18, during which family, colleagues and friends shared memories of the late first responder.
The Randolph County native was born in 1956 to the late Ernest Wilkerson and the late Eunice Burke Wilkerson. Growing up, he was a member of the LaFayette Heights Baptist Church and graduated from Chambers Academy in 1975. During his youth,Wilkersonwas a member of the school’s original football team.
Wilkerson’s career in fire service began with the Opelika Fire Department where he worked for a time before returning home toLaFayette to work at the city’s fire department. While there, he served as a firefighter, driver and eventually the city’s fire chief. He retired from LaFayette Fire and EMS with over 31 years of service.
In December 2014, he was appointed chief of the City of Dadeville Fire Department, remaining in that position until 2021.
Throughout his career, Wilkerson served thepeople of Lee, Chambers and Tallapoosa counties for nearly 50 years as a first responder. Wilkerson just recently had accepted the position of fire chief earlier this year at the Pace’s Point Volunteer Fire Department.Wilkerson had beenvolunteering with the department since February of 2021.
Wilkerson had also been the current president of the Tallapoosa County Volunteer Firefighters Association.
He is survived by his wife Audra Clanton Wilkerson; his children, Kim Wilkerson (Jay), Amy Clark (Cody) and Ben Wilkerson.
A funeral service was held on Monday with a graveside to follow at LaFayette City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to local volunteer fire departments inWilkerson’s name.