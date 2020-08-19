Garland Gamble is no stranger to the Alexander City City Council and District 1.
While Gamble is not an incumbent, he has previously served three terms on the council in the 1980s and feels “the need to get back involved in city government.” He said Alexander City must be ready for the rollercoaster that is life.
“It has been said the only constant in life is change,” Gamble said at the TPI Political Forum. “As a city, as a municipality and as a government, we have to use that as our first principle. Things are changing and with the onset of this COVID-19, it will change it even more than we could ever imagine. So to think that after the COVID-19 is over we can go back to the normal or is a thought we need to throw out the window. Everything is changing.”
Gamble believes Alexander City must alter its course as changes come about to survive.
“If Alexander City doesn’t change along with it to stay current with those changes then we are going to be a city that is going to fall behind in every area,” Gamble said.
A mindset change is needed to encourage some students to the trades to elevate the workforce in the area, according to Gamble.
“You have to have a workforce that is willing to come and do the jobs that are not traditionally done,” Gamble said. “Everyone wants to send their kids to college, but college is not always a pathway to success. There are many, many jobs, skilled labor jobs that have provided excellent incomes for individuals. We have to look at that.
“We have to take a little bit more interest in our younger generation. We have an aging population here in Alexander City. If we don’t invest in our younger generation then at some point we are not going to have any other place to go. We have to elevate our workforce and we have to be doing that yesterday.”
Gamble said what wages it takes to live in Alexander City needs to be determined.
“I think we have to identify exactly what is a liveable wage,” Gamble said. “I think the terms are sometimes thought to be interchangeable between liveable wage and minimum wage. Those are two furthest from the truth. A liveable wage provides individuals and families to have homes, to have food on the table, decent transportation and then something leftover. Understanding that I think is key, understanding your demographics. What is livable here may not be livable somewhere else; what might be livable somewhere else might not be livable here.”
There is a mix of residents in several age brackets that must be taken into consideration for determining a liveable wage, according to Gamble.
“We have a unique demographic here,” Gamble said. “A mixture of both old and young that we have to take into consideration and try to identify what the livable wage is. Once we do that, we have something to present to potential industries as far as what we expect you all to do. If they come in and just say $10 an hour, it might not cut the mustard when it comes to livable wages. So, it’s important to know what that number is, what that dollar amount is.”
Gamble spoke directly to voters at the forum seeking their support in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
“I want you to know Garland Gamble checks the box,” Gamble said. “He checks the box because he has lived in Alexander City for 59 years and counting. He checks the box because he has worked in the community. He has worked his way up from a bag boy at Winn-Dixie all the way up to a department manager at Russell Corp. He worked his way from being a liability to this city to being an asset to this city. He worked his way from being an employee to being an employer. I want you to know that you can check the box because he invests in this community.”
Gamble said he practices what he preaches.
“You can’t expect people to believe in what you don’t believe in,” Gamble said. “So I invest in people. I invest in property. I invest in work. You can check the box with Garland Gamble because he hires. I use what God has blessed me with to be a blessing to others. I’m not only an employee, I’m an employer. You can check the box with Garland Gamble because he supports as a voice for those that are voiceless. I have used my platform to speak for those who don’t have a voice in this city.”
Gamble said Alexander City has made him who he is today.
“I am what this community has made me and I am indebted to this community to serve,” Gamble said. “Being a city councilman is my way to pay back a debt I owe this community. As a political pioneer in the fight for equality and justice for the down and down trodden, this least, lost and disenfranchised voices, I have endeavoured to be there for them.”
Gamble said Alexander City will come together but not just by talking.
“I like to think outside the box,” Gamble said. “I think there are four things. We have to reinvest, redevelop, rehab and repurpose. What I mean by this, you have to understand we have to have a solid infrastructure within our neighborhoods. … When we bring people downtown, we celebrate unity, but when we build stronger neighborhoods, we have people to create unity.”
Gamble said there are perceived barries such as being in different neighborhoods, income and more to creating unity, but they can be overcomed.
Gamble said he hopes voters allow him to serve on the council with its other members to move Alexander City forward despite tough issues ahead.
“There is a big challenge but I’m not afraid of challenges,” Gamble said. “I think challenges brings about opportunities. So we look forward to what we have before us. If we ever get past this COVID-19, I think there is some exciting things that are ahead for Alexander City.”