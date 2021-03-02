Former Camp Hill mayor Frank Holley addressed the town council Monday to suggest the town rename Wilson Street, which he says was named for the police chief that incited a lynch mob in 1931.
Holley indicated Monday was not the first time he's addressed the council on renaming the street, a proposal made complicated by the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act requiring local governments to obtain permission from the state before moving or renaming historically significant monuments.
"That street's named after a white man, the chief of police of Camp Hill back in the '30s, and he took part in the lynching of Ralph Gray, a Black man," Holley said.
A Jacobin magazine article on Communist-backed Black sharecroppers describes the lynching. In 1931, a white mob tipped off by Tallapoosa County Sheriff Kyle Young attacked a meeting of the majority-Black Alabama Sharecroppers Union, based in Camp Hill and backed by the communist party. At the next meeting, armed union members stood guard, ultimately leading to a shoot-out between Young and union member Ralph Gray.
According to the article, as Young was taken to the Hospital, Camp Hill police chief J.M. Wilson said he'd "kill every member of the 'Reds' there and throw them into the creek" and stood idle as the mob descended upon the injured Gray's home, murdered him, burned the house down and dumped Gray's body on the Tallapoosa County Courthouse steps in Dadeville.
Holley also suggested renaming Slaughter Street for Mary Norris, a pregnant mother of three murdered in a racist attack in 1947.
"She was shot down like a dog by a white man right here in Camp Hill," Holley said. "Never anything done about it. Never went to jail, never got day (of) punishment. And she fell dead down here on Slaughter Street. First house, to the left, as you cross the railroad tracks and turn right — that's where she fell dead. She made it that far trying to make it home."
Holley then suggested naming a street for current Camp Hill mayor Messiah Williams-Cole, 21, for being the town's youngest mayor.
"He should've been mayor for the last 10 years, based on what happened in the last 10 years," Holley said. "He's put together more of a plan, more of a constructive approach than his two predecessors combined. You know what I'm talking about."
Holley, who incidentally also has a street name for him — the street on which the meeting took place — was Camp Hill mayor from 1976-1988 and 1992-1996. In 2016, Holley filed a lawsuit against then-mayor Danny Evans alleging a violation of his First Amendment right to freedom of speech. Holley alleged the mayor retaliated against his Holley's questioning over town audits by ordering the police department to arrest Holley on anything they could get him on.
Town attorney Charles Gillenwaters urged Holley and the council to wait and see whether the memorial preservation law would be repealed.
Under the 2017 act, municipalities face a $25,000 fine for removing or renaming public monuments, streets or buildings that have been there 40 years or more. Last month, a bill that would repeal the act pushed by Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D-Birmingham) stalled in the House.
"We've been over that before," Gillenwaters told Holley. "I think your ideas are great to change the names, but I think the council and the mayor should wait. Hopefully the House and Senate and the governor have enough sense to repeal the act about Civil War monuments and all that."
Gillenwaters said Camp Hill could face a hefty fine for renaming Wilson Street, located south of downtown off Old 20 Road. Gillenwaters also said there was no way of knowing whether Wilson Street was named for J.M. Wilson.
"(Wilson) is a common name, as we've talked about before when you came before the council," Gillenwaters said. "There's no one that can honestly say that that street is named for the Wilson that you said. It could be a multitude of Wilsons that lived in Camp Hill."
Holley said he thought renaming Wilson Street would "bypass" the law because it was unaffiliated with the Confederacy.
While the Memorial Preservation Act was spurred by Birmingham's attempt to remove the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in 2015, the act does not specifically pertain to Confederate monuments.
Williams-Cole thanked Holley but did not indicate how the town would act.
"We appreciate your input, Mr. Holley," Williams-Cole said. "We'll look into that."