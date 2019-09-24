The red carpet rolled out at The Mill Two Eighty welcoming guests for a good time and a good cause Saturday night as Official 95 South hosted a gala to raise funds for a scholarship.
Official 95 South is a smaller group of the Benjamin Russell Class of 1995 and it wants to do more than help fund a scholarship.
“We want to provide an opportunity for students in the area to receive a scholarship to further their education,” Official 95 South member Sharonda Washington said. “We do a lot of things in our community. We are all born and raised here. We want to give back to the community that has given so much to us. We are also trying to show there are opportunities beyond the athletic field. There are so many other ways to be productive in the community.”
Kizzy Martin-Metcalf sees a need as well.
“The only thing I knew about scholarships is from our counselors and what came from a church environment,” she said. “There are families who are involved in PTA but not a church who need ways to get information. They are not really involved in a church.”
Martin-Metcalf said the group wants help area youth succeed.
“We are trying to let everyone know they have choices in their life,” she said. “They can stay here, go and come back bring needed knowledge.”
Greta Bridges Roberson helped organize the group and said it is the group’s way of giving back to the community that helped raise them a few decades ago.
“We all attended college and we have pulled ourselves up by our bootstraps,” Roberson said. ”We are not waiting on anybody to tell us what we can do. We are forging our own way. We are showing that through education anything is possible. Alexander City has a great education system. I’m not lacking in any experience in life. I take a of pride in saying I’m from Alexander City.”
The group sold tickets ahead of Saturday’s black tie gala to raise funds for a scholarship to be given away in the spring.
“We want to find that person that may not have the athletic abilities or the best academics but shows they want to better themselves and others,” Washington said. “They will have the grades to get in college but not necessarily the best grades for traditional scholarships or financial ability to pay for school.”
Members of Official 95 South include Washington, Metcalf, Roberson, Querry Robinson, Desmond Dexter, Joe Belyeu, Roddrick Tuck, Ant Gray, Cabellero Sandlin, David Kelley, Edwetta Robinson, Marcus Whatley, Michael Leonard, Sabrina Judkins-Jones, Tameka Stovall and Yoneka Boleware.
Washington said the group will continue to work in the community in more ways than just awarding a scholarship.
“Being a kid comes with so many challenges,” Washington said. “We need to be intentional about building our youth up. Our youth are looking at social media thinking it’s real life and feeling like they don’t measure up.”
Washington said the group is designed especially to help minority youth in the area.
“Kids need to know that their lives are important and that we need their brilliance and creative contributions in this world,” she said.