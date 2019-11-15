The Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a food and supplies drive for the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch through Dec. 15.
The ranch currently has 20 residents and receives the same funding as public schools and daycares, which provides $60 per child per month, or $2 a day, according to ranch director Candace Gulley.
“Many of the kids who come here come from situations where they were not taken care of,” Gulley said.
Those working at the ranch want to provide a home where the girls can open the refrigerator and see it’s well-stocked and they’ll be taken care of. A Lake Martin Area United Way agency, the ranch partners with local food banks and farmers to receive food, produce and meat, according to Gulley.
“We have a great support system from our community right now,” Gulley said.
The chamber is asking for canned goods, non-perishable foods, paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates, laundry detergent, dish-washing liquid, floor cleaner, Lysol, Clorox wipes, bleach, bathroom cleaner and antibacterial all purpose spray.
“The girls ranch is one of the (outreach programs) in our community,” executive assistant for the chamber Molly Parker said. “It’s a nonprofit and (the fundraiser is) to benefit those girls who would otherwise not have a chance at a normal life. This is something we thought we could do to help ease their budget so it’s not so tight. They have enough to worry about.”
The ranch’s operating budget allots $100 on non-food items for each of its houses. All of the non-perishable food is placed in a pantry on the campus so if any of the houses are out of supplies the house parents can grab it without having to drive to a store.
The girls at the ranch are also decorating donation boxes to be placed around Dadeville businesses.
“I think it’s amazing because we heavily rely on community support and to have a community member step up to fill this need (is humbling),” Gulley said.
Less than an hour after posting the fundraiser on Facebook, people visited the chamber with donations, Parker said.
“We’re trying to give back to the community mostly,” Parker said.
Parker attended the girls ranch horse ride benefit last weekend and said she was touched.
“There were 75 of us on this ride and what they had to say about the girls and the ranch itself was very inspiring for me personally,” Parker said.
Donations can be dropped off at the chamber’s office located at 345 E. Lafayette St. Suite 102. For more information, call the chamber at 256-825-4019.