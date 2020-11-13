Alexander City’s Adelia M. Russell Library and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library is currently forgiving library fines for participants in their annual Food for Fines Drive, which runs through Dec. 19.
Patrons who drop off boxed or canned non-perishable food items at either library will have their overdue item fines wiped. Patrons without any overdue fines are also welcome to donate.
“This is something that we do every year,” library director Amy Huff said. “We just feel like it’s a win-win opportunity for the patrons and the community.”
There is no dollar-for-can exchange rate — patrons can donate any amount in order to wipe their fines.
“(It’s) whatever they want to give,” Huff said. “We don’t stipulate; we don’t give a price range.”
However, there are a few limitations. Food donated will not cover money owed for lost materials or printing, faxing and scanning charges.
The library will take donated food items to local food banks and pantries. It will do this in two runs — one just before Thanksgiving and one just before Christmas, Huff said.
“Although we may not see or hear from the recipients personally, we can assure you they appreciate your donations,” she said.
Adelia M. Russell and Mamie’s Place remain open during the pandemic at a reduced capacity. Library visitors are required to wear masks in accordance with state regulation.
Patrons seeking more information about the Food for Fines Drive can contact Adelia M. Russell Library at 256-329-6796.