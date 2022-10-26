Overdue library fines can soon be paid off with food donations.
Starting Nov. 1, Alexander City’s library will begin their Food for Fines drive. The drive allows for food donations to substitute fine payments at Adelia Russell Library and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library.
Food for Fines will last until Dec. 17. John Taylor, assistant director at the library, said they take about two trips to local food pantries, one around Thanksgiving time and another around Christmas time.
The two main donation spots the food goes to are Tallapoosa Christian Center and the Salvation Army. Taylor said Food for Fines is a win for everyone — patrons are able to clear their account and members of the community benefit from the donated food.
“It ties in with the season itself — giving and all that kind of stuff. So, if somebody's got a fine they can't pay, or they can't get over here and pay it or whatever, they just swap it out for food; we just write it off,” Taylor said.
Since it is for fines, Food for Fines does not account toward things such as unreturned items.
“If somebody just wants to donate even if they don't have a fine, just out of benevolence, we’re glad to take it,” Taylor said. “We'll take it to those charitable places with the other stuff… and hopefully it helps a lot of folks.”
