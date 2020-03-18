Has the United States learned its lessons about pandemics?
More than 100 years ago hundreds of thousands gathered on the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate the soon end of World War I. At the same time St. Louis canceled its parade the Spanish influenza was spreading across the country. A month later more than 10,000 were dead from the flu in Philadelphia and less than 700 in St. Louis according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
One celebration and two choices can demonstrate the benefit of social distancing in a time of new contagious disease. Philadelphia took precautions. It circulated 20,000 fliers giving advice on how to avoid catching the flu by covering one’s mouth when sneezing or coughing.
Since the first notion cases of the coronavirus were circulating the United States beyond a few isolated pockets: schools are being closed, churches are canceling in person services, some major cities are greatly restricting restaurants and other establishments and major sporting events are canceled.
Social distancing and handwashing are the two biggest things the CDC recommends to prevent a severe pandemic like the Spanish influenza in 1918. It was even promoted at the Alexander City City Council meeting Monday.
“All I can say is beyond practicing social distancing is wash your hands,” councilmember Buffy Colvin said. “Best thing you can do is wash your hands. Walk in your house, wash your hands. You eat, wash your hands. Finished eating, wash your hands. Just wash your hands wash your hands wash your hands.”
Handwashing is simple. The CDC recommends washing for 20 seconds with soap and water and doing so frequently as Colvin mentioned.
What is social distancing?
Social distancing is a public health practice that aims to prevent sick people from coming in close contact with healthy people to reduce opportunities for disease transmission according to the CDC which is also known as flattening the curve. It can include large-scale measures like canceling group events or closing public spaces as well as individual decisions such as avoiding crowds. The CDC also recommends keeping 6 feet of distance in between people.
History suggests social distancing measures can help mitigate the severity of an infectious disease epidemic. The CDC said “early, sustained, and layered implementation of social distancing measures in St. Louis (in 1918) lowered the overall and peak attack rates of the disease as compared with some other jurisdictions.”
The CDC has been suggesting social distancing as way to combat COVID-19. Chicago, New York and San Francisco among many others have closed schools and greatly limited social contact by limiting crowds all the way to restaurants’ ability to serve dinner to guests.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an order Friday closing K-12 public schools through April 6 and that order was extended Tuesday following an increase in the number of cases COVID-19 in Jefferson County for the surrounding counties of Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties. Ivey’s order follows what Jefferson County did earlier by limiting all gatherings to 25 or fewer people that cannot maintain a 6-foot distance between people. It bans all senior center gatherings but allows for a way for meals to be delivered. It closes all private schools until April 6 like public schools, closes all preschools and childcare centers with 12 or more children, restricts any restaurant, bar, brewery or Category 3 food service establishment from permitting on-premises consumption.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) issued an order Tuesday applying to those same counties.
It limits mass gatherings to 25 people or fewer and gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a six-foot distance between people. Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings outside of close family of 10 or more people and should avoid travel by air, train or bus.
Retail businesses including restaurants limit patronage to 50% of the normal allowable capacity. Restaurants should maintain a six-foot distance between tables.
Public buildings should consider limited visitation. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies to protect vulnerable persons.
All persons should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or canceled. Participants in religious services or events, weddings, funerals and family events should exercise prudence and maintain consistent six-foot distance between participants if possible.
While workplaces should attempt to heed to these recommendations whenever possible, it is understood exceptions may be needed for essential government functions, municipal and state legislative bodies and health care facilities including clinics, hospitals and pharmacies. Businesses should consider using means for electronic or video meetings in workplaces if possible.
Other cities are recommended to follow these guidelines but state health officer Scott Harris has not ordered it as required as of Tuesday evening.
Nursing homes
Nursing homes in the state have restricted access in an effort to prevent coronavirus spreading to long-term care facilities. The restrictions in Alabama were passed down by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The critical new measures are designed to keep America’s nursing home residents safe from COVID-19, according to a release.
The measures take the form of a memorandum and are based on the newest recommendations from the CDC. It directs nursing homes to significantly restrict visitors and nonessential personnel as well as restrict communal activities inside nursing homes.
“As we learn more about the coronavirus from experts on the ground, we’ve learned that seniors with multiple conditions are at highest risk for infection and complications, so CMS is using every tool at our disposal to keep nursing homes free from infection,” CMS administrator Seema Verma said. “Temporarily restricting visitors and nonessential workers will help reduce the risk of Coronavirus spread in nursing homes, keeping residents safe. The Trump administration is working around the clock to ensure the continued safety of America’s healthcare system, particularly nursing homes.”
The measures include:
• Restricting all volunteers and nonessential healthcare personnel and other personnel – for example barbers
• Canceling all group activities and communal dining
• Implementing active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory symptoms
The guidance directs nursing homes to restrict visitation except in certain compassionate cases, such as end-of-life. In those cases, visitors will be equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, and the visit will be limited to a specific room only.
Brown Nursing and Rehabilitation administrator Cecily Lee said her facility is following the guidelines and is taking steps to help staff follow them.
“We are now offering meals to our employees when they work,” Lee said. “It allows our employees to stay in the building and not chance bringing something from outside in.”
Lee said the facility is actively working with the residents to ensure their care and keep up their spirits.
“Meals are being fed in the residents’ room,” Lee said. “Since group activities are canceled, we are taking carts to rooms so there are some activities for the residents. We also give them stationary to write a letter. A few have gone outside.”
Lee said she has helped some residents learn new ways to play old games.
“I taught a resident how to play solitaire on their iPhone,” Lee said. “We are trying to keep our residents entertained as best possible.”
Tallapoosa County Jail takes precautions
Inmates at the Tallapoosa County Jail are in close proximity to one another.
Tallapoosa County sheriff Jimmy Abbett said booking procedures help prevent something like the coronavirus making entry.
“We have a screening process,” Abbett said. “It is to help prevent bringing in something like this.”
The basics to stopping the spread of coronavirus
• Practice social distancing staying at least six-foot from others
• Stay home when sick
• Stay away from people who are sick
• Frequently wash hands with soap and water
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if handwashing is not possible
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands