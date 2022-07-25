The May shooting in Goodwater that claimed the life of Malik Holtzclaw, about 100 feet away from where Jamal Robinson was fatally shot in August of 2021, led to community action and curfews — one of which is still in place. The curfew for people 18 and younger is 9 p.m. for weekdays and 10 p.m. for weekends.
“It will likely be in place until at least Christmas,” Goodwater police Chief Corey Shaw said last month at a town hall meeting following the Holtzclaw shooting in the Highlands. “There were 68 rounds fired here in Goodwater. We are not talking about Birmingham — we are not talking about Montgomery. We are talking about right here in Goodwater.”
Now five men have been charged with manslaughter in the Holtzclaw death and are awaiting district court proceedings. According to court records three individuals have admitted to investigators to shooting guns while attending a party in the Highlands and witnesses have told investigators two others fired a gun that night too.
• Kendarious Lashaun Hale, 29, of Sylacauga, admitted he was shooting while at a party. Hale is out of jail on a $25,000 bond. Hale’s bond was reduced from $100,000.
• Erskin Demetrious McKinney, Jr., 27, of Sylacauga, admitted he was shooting while at a party. McKinney is out of jail on a $100,000 bond.
• Joshua Shemar Mitchell, 22, of Alexander City, admitted he was shooting while at a party. Mitchell is out of jail on a $100,000 bond.
• Christian Kashun Tuck, 22, of Kellyton, was arrested June 16 after a witness identified Tuck as “recklessly shooting within a large crowd that caused the death of another person.”
Tuck was released from jail on a $30,000 bond but was already out of jail on a $15,000 bond related to an incident where Tuck is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied building or vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief for a June 2021 incident in Kellyton.
• Malik Shemar Whetstone, 21, of Goodwater, was arrested June 10 after a witness identified Whetstone as “recklessly shooting within a large crowd that caused the death of another person.” Whetstone was released from jail on a $30,000 bond.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
