The May shooting in Goodwater that claimed the life of Malik Holtzclaw, about 100 feet away from where Jamal Robinson was fatally shot in August of 2021, led to community action and curfews — one of which is still in place. The curfew for people 18 and younger is 9 p.m. for weekdays and 10 p.m. for weekends. 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

