The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force seized Suboxone, ecstasy, methamphetamines and marijuana in two searches this week.
Richard Deason was going to visit an inmate in the Tallapoosa County Jail Monday. Tallapoosa County corrections officers at the jail observed Deason, 65, of Dadeville on video bringing in Suboxone hidden in the lining of underwear and socks. During the search investigators recovered the smuggling kit used in the crime.
Deason was arrested at his Buttston home and charged with two counts of promoting prison contraband, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Deason was released Tuesday from the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $22,000 bond.
Tuesday the Dadeville Police Department and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department teamed up to execute a search warrant in Dadeville. When officers executed the warrant at a residence on North Oak Street investigators recovered approximately 11 grams of meth, 5 grams of marijuana and ecstasy.
Law enforcement also arrested Letravious “Wegga” Fuller, 32, of Alexander City and charged him with second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fuller is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $11,100 bond.
Robert Michael Glassburn, 34, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Glassburn is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $1,100 bond.
Margo Nichole Yother, 35, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia. Yother was released from the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $16,000 bond.
Kayla Sweat, 30, of Dadeville was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sweat is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $16,000 bond.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.