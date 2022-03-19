Fishing tournament Crank 4 Bank returns to Lake Martin for a third year, offering registered anglers and amateurs the chance at $1 million if they reel in the right fish.
Two hundred tagged fish will be released into Lake Martin on April 1, and participants have three months to catch a tagged bass for a prize of $1,500 each. Four lucky tags will be drawn for additional prizes, including two new bass boats, a new truck or the jackpot, $1 million cash. Anglers have just over three months, until July 4, to make their catch.
Participants caught 16 tagged bass last year, but only one angler, Rufus McNeil of Wetumpka, was able to net an additional prize — a 2021 Skeeter Bass boat. Twelve fish were caught in 2020. To date, no one has caught the $1 million fish.
This year's prize offerings include a 2022 Bass Cat bass boat, sponsored by Russell Marine, a 2022 Chevy Truck, sponsored by Lake Martin Cabinetry and Premiere Chevy/Alan Embry and a 2022 Skeeter Bass boat sponsored by Ashley Outdoors. OGS Tournaments will host the event, with title sponsors BIG FISH Real Estate Group and Point Broadband backing the $1 million prize.
Instructions
To be eligible for the tournament prizes, anglers and amateurs must register and pay a $100 entry fee before catching a prize-winning fish. Once registered, a participant can fish April 1 to July 4 from boats, banks or docks for a chance to win. The $100 registration fee also includes entry into the virtual fishing tournament that runs concurrent with Crank4Bank. The virtual tournament is sponsored by Realtree Fishing, Johnson Outdoors, Frogg Toggs and TakleDirect.
When a tagged bass is caught by a registered participant, the tagged fish should be photographed and entered into the Fishing Chaos App with the tag attached; then, the tag should be clipped, and the fish released. All participants must follow the rules found on the Crank4bank.com site or the Fishing Chaos App.
The fish must be caught with rod and reel, and all winners must submit to a lie detector test, which will be administered on July 10. The winning tags will be entered into a drawing to see if there is a match to win the truck, the boats or $1 million.
High school teams in the Lake Martin area will be selling Crank4Bank tickets for the Lake Martin event to help raise money for their respective bass teams. To support a high school or collegiate team, obtain the school ID Code from a student angler and enter it in the Fishing Chaos app. OGS Tournaments will give $10 for every registration sold by a high school/collegiate bass fishing club member to their respective school fishing clubs.