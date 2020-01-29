When most volunteers are cleaning up Lake Martin, they’re looking for trash. But one group of residents looks for colorful collectibles as they work to rid the lake of litter and debris.
Part-time lake residents Ken and Tonya Holland began a tradition of collecting fishing lures after Tonya’s sister, Tammie McVicker, found a lure during the first Renew Our Rivers cleanup she volunteered in alongside the Hollands.
McVicker, who accumulated more than 100 lures last year alone, said it’s depressing to see tons of trash removed from the lake but hunting the lures is a way to make cleaning up a fun activity.
“You’re picking up trash but you’re not thinking about it because (instead) you’re thinking, ‘Is there a lure hiding in there?’” McVicker said.
McVicker said it gets competitive because she steps up her game during cleanups just in case her sister may be a step or two ahead of her.
Ken joked sometimes he wonders if his wife and sister-in-law are more into finding the lures than picking up the trash.
“I’ll say, ‘Y’all remember now: We’re here to pick up trash,’” he quipped.
Ken, who owns at least 1,000 lures with his wife, said the game they’ve made out of finding the lures is fun but their biggest motivator is making a difference.
“My personal goal is to get more trash out of the lake,” Ken said. “We do try to make it fun for everybody at the same time we’re making an impact on getting the trash out of the lake. It turned into a fun little game while we’re picking up trash, doing something good and trying to have fun at the same time.”
Exclaiming “Bam!” means one of the trio has found a lure, according to Ken. They even keep score and often hear others exclaim the key word at cleanups.
Fewer and fewer lures are being found in the lake — one could guess it’s because the Hollands and McVicker found them all — so now they’ve expanded their game to include light bulbs and lighters.
“It’s absolutely amazing how many light bulbs are in Lake Martin,” McVicker said.
Lures are often found while cleaning dirty holes around the lake, McVicker said. Based on her experience, finding fishing bobbers means no lures are around.
“Just when you give up and think, ‘OK, I’m not going to find them,’ is generally when you find them,” McVicker said.
The Hollands did something special with their lure collection over the holidays by using them as ornaments for their Christmas tree.
“It’s nothing but lures on it,” Ken said. “Lures are so colorful, (especially) the new ones. They’re pretty.”
The Hollands had so many lures they could have even put up a second tree filled with them, Ken said.
The Hollands and McVicker encourage residents to get involved with cleaning up the lake because it’s a worthy cause. As property owners, Ken and Tonya feel it is their duty to clean up.
McVicker has an even deeper reason. She said her husband, Stephen, died before moving into the lake house they bought together so she is dedicated to cleaning up the lake in honor of him. McVicker said it’s the responsibility of residents to clean up where they live.
“You got to get out there and you got to pick up trash,” McVicker said. “If you see a spot, pick it up. Don’t leave it for somebody else — you are that somebody else — pick it up.
“It’s like anything else: If you make it work, it is work. But if you make it fun, it’s easier to do what you need to do.”