An early morning fire consumed a Fish Pond Road home Sunday.
“We responded to a fire alarm at 3:56 Sunday morning,” Alexander City Fire Department chief Reese McAlister said. “We got there in six minutes and fire was already visible through the roof of the home.”
McAlister said two elderly residents were at home at the time of the blaze.
“The smoke detectors went off,” McAlister said. “The residents got out safely.”
McAlister said one firefighter injured his back in the blaze but will be fine and otherwise there were no injuries.
The Kellyton and Ray volunteer fire departments responded with the tanker trucks to assist the Alexander City Fire Department in the blaze.
McAlister said the home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Two vehicles were consumed and another was damaged in the fire.
The American Red Cross provided assistance to the family members to help them through the next few days.