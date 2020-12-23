Residents in the Spring Hill community received an early Christmas gift Tuesday thanks to First United Methodist Church Trinity Campus.
Members of the church delivered items for a Christmas meal to Alexander City Housing Authority residents as part of its ministry. Scott Hardy said Tuesday’s service project is part of a program the church has started in the area.
“It is a passion project of Bro. Mike Densmore,” Hardy said. “He grew up in the Spring Hill community. He wants to see all areas of the community served.”
Hardy said the church had previously helped revamp the playground in the area and had helped with school supplies with children in the area in August.
Tuesday’s food delivery was a partnership between the church and the Alexander City Housing Authority.
Hardy said he and the church are hopeful the ministry can lead to more partnerships.
“We are hopeful it creates partnerships between the church and the community,” Hardy said. “We want it to be a catalyst for change in the community going forward.”