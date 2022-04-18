The Easter holiday has been traditionally about embodying the lessons of Jesus Christ and members of the First United Methodist in Alexander City seemed to take that message to heart over the recent holiday.
On Wednesday, April 13, over 125 church members partnered with Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian relief organization that is devoted to addressing food insecurity across the globe.
Throughout Wednesday afternoon, church members packed thousands of meals, from collecting ingredients to assembling and packaging, in order to send them to one of 75 different countries in need. At the end of the congregation’s labor, dozens of boxes layed ready to ship.
The church’s lead pastor Chip Vann referenced ChapterJohn 13 of the Bible as the specific influence behind the initiative, which encourages Christians to serve their fellow human beings.
“We are just developing the heart to serve other people in our community, the nation and around the world,” Vann said. “Our goal is to come together here and then minister to the world around us, really following Jesus' command of loving God and loving your neighbor and in this instance, that means putting food in the belly.”
Associate pastor Matthew Colburn has spearheaded the service project for the last several months and noted his happiness that he and other members of his congregation could apply Jesus Christ’s lessons in a tangible way.
“It's just a wonderful initiative, and especially during the season of Holy Week as we celebrate Good Friday and Easter Sunday, it's just a wonderful way to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ and show his love to the world.”
Abbi Pearman, an event coordinator for Rise Against Hunger, added that the organization relies on the generosity of churches like First United Methodist to accomplish their mission.
“Our mission is to end world hunger in our lifetime so what the church is doing here and having all of their volunteers come together is going to have an incredible impact,” Pearman said.
The church will learn in a month’s time where the meals will be delivered, and which countries and communities their generosity benefited.