Ed Jenkins
Buy Now

Ed Jenkins served in the Vietnam War and is making a special public request this Veterans Day. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

This upcoming Veterans Day holiday is likely to be filled with festivities and celebrating those that have served in the military and honoring those that died in the line of duty. 

Ed Jenkins
Buy Now

Ed Jenkins served in the Vietnam War.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you