As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, divers are trying to locate a drowning victim in the Parker Creek area of Lake Martin.
"We have a drowning and are attempting to locate the male victim at this time," Coosa County sheriff Michael Howell said Thursday afternoon.
Assisting in the search are the Coosa County Sheriff's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol, Alexander City Fire Department and EMS, Equality Volunteer Fire Department, Kellyton Fire Department and the Alexander City/Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad.
Boats from the sheriff's office and marine patrol could be seen in the Parker Creek area as well as divers readying to go underwater.