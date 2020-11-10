Edward Jenkins looks out for fellow veterans — apparent from the fact he can rattle off the phone number of the Tallapoosa County veterans service officer Nicole Goodman (which, by the way, is 256-234-5246).
This Veterans Day, however, Jenkins is asking locals to extend their gratitude not just to those who have served in the military, but to first responders — especially those who involved in the coronavirus pandemic.
For his own part, the former pastor is profuse in his thanks.
“Our people do a good job,” he said. “They’re outstanding. Can I also mention our local hospital (Russell Medical)? It’s great.”
Jenkins takes COVID-19 seriously.
“The thing is, this thing here is wiping out more people than a war,” he said. “What we ought to do is put a great big day in every town and every place in Alabama for veterans and first responders. Because now again, a lot of our first responders are veterans, and it’s a load to carry.”
Jenkins is also a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Bill Nichols chapter, which is stitched onto his hat.
This spring, Bill Nichols State Veterans Home was hit hard by the pandemic — as of June, 35 residents had died of COVID-19 since March.
Jenkins does not cast blame — he thanks the nursing home staff for how they handled the outbreak.
“I was out there before all this started and I was asked the question, ‘Mr. Jenkins, would you consider our nursing home if you had to?’” he said. “Absolutely.”
Jenkins served twice in Vietnam; the first time he was a tunnel rat. He also received two Purple Hearts and one Silver Star. Jenkins, however, does not bring this up on his own accord.
“(Young people) want to know a little bit about the military, a little bit about how it goes in combat and this and that — and you throw it in there,” he said. “I don’t like to tell war stories. But you can throw something in there and be truthful about it without making a big long spiel about yourself.”
Instead, he devotes his energy to helping other veterans, as well as advising those interested in serving.
“Now I say to young people today — if this is your choice, get all the education and get the best job available in the military,” he said.
Before the pandemic, Jenkins spoke prolifically on the subject at the Alexander City Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs and schools, but that’s all been put on hold. He’s fine with this if it means slowing the spread of the virus.
“People say, ‘What do you think about masks?’” he said. “You need to wear them. ‘What do you say about social distance?’ You ought to have it. It does help. It’s the people that don’t obey that that gets us all in trouble.”
This Wednesday, Jenkins will be going out of his way to thank those who have gotten us out of trouble, he said — first responders.