First responders from across Tallapoosa County conducted a swift water rescue after heavy rains swept a vehicle off a bridge Monday.
According to a Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office press release, the department received a call at approximately 9:39 a.m. regarding a vehicle attempting to cross a bridge on County Road 89 near Camp Hill.
The vehicle was swept off the bridge due to heavy rainfall Sunday evening and flash flooding; it ultimately submerged into swift water.
According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was occupied by an individual. Thanks to efforts of first responders, the individual was rescued from the vehicle and transported to Lake Martin Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
In addition to the TCSO, the Camp Hill fire and police departments, the Tallapoosa County Engineers Office, Dadeville Fire Department, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Tallapoosa EMS and Tallapoosa EMA all responded to the scene.
