First responders blocked off County Road 89 Monday morning to traffic while they conduct a rescue mission heavy rain swept a vehicle into water. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

First responders from across Tallapoosa County conducted a swift water rescue after heavy rains swept a vehicle off a bridge Monday. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

