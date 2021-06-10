After a dry spell, this week's rain has been well-timed for the first installment of the Pennington Park Farmer's Marketplace this Sunday.
"A lot of farmers were struggling getting the corn out and getting some other products out," Pennington Park owner Kurt Pfitzner said, adding that some of the vendors who had withdrawn would now be back.
This is the second year Kurt and Leigh Pfitzner will be hosting a farmers market, with Sunday the first of four scheduled for this summer. Kurt expects about 20 vendors for the first date and a much larger turnout the second, when the local produce has had a chance to grow.
Luckily, Pennington Park does not have to compete with the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce for vendors.
"We've partnered with Alexander City's farmers market and they have theirs on Saturday and we have ours on Sunday," Kurt said.
In addition to the fresh produce and baked goods being sold, Pennington Park will host food trucks and live music starting at 1 p.m. Slated for Sunday is alternative rock band Monophobia, featuring Ryan Downing, a local. Suzanne Scholz and Don Waldrop are to follow later this summer.
The Pennington Park Farmer's Marketplace will be held June 13, June 27, July 11 and July 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.