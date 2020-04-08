Law enforcement was busy Monday night in Alexander City.
It was the first night of the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew enacted by the Alexander City City Council to help encourage social distancing and limit gatherings in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Officers made no arrests, just quick stops to remind people of the new law under the current state of emergency.
Alexander City Police Department police chief Jay Turner said traffic stops and contacts with the public added up quickly after 10 p.m.
“In the first hour we made 95 contacts,” Turner said. “They were all quick stops. Officers reminded the drivers and occupants of the vehicles there was now a curfew and needed to go home.”
Turner said during the hours of the curfew, officers made a total of 201 contacts with the public in regards to the curfew. He said none of the stops were on U.S. Highway 280.
“They were made on city roads and streets,” Turner said. “We figured those on 280 would not be residents. After 10 p.m., it’s not about social distancing, it’s time to go home.”
Turner didn’t sit idly by. Instead he joined patrol for several hours Monday night looking mainly to the hotspots for house parties and pedestrian traffic seen in the previous days since Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order went into effect Saturday.
“I left home and stayed out until about 12:30 a.m.,” Turner said. “I didn’t see as much going on, but there was still some.”
Turner’s reasoning for joining patrol was simple: to show his officers he is not asking them to do anything he isn’t willing to do. Turner said the public will see a slightly different approach to traffic stops and other calls.
“Officers will have on masks and gloves,” Turner said. “We have to take the approach everyone has (COVID-19) to protect ourselves.”
Turner said while the curfew should stop the gatherings, he expects calls for domestic violence to increase.
“With more time at home, people are likely to increase their consumption of alcohol,” Turner said. “The alcohol will likely lead to arguments or people in relationships not liking each other.”