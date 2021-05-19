Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Students at Jim Pearson Elementary School were treated to a surprise Wednesday afternoon when members of the Benjamin Russell High School Jazz band put on a performance for the first grade classes.
The jazz concert stemmed from their reading of “A Good Night For Ghosts” by Mary Pope Osborn: a MagicTree House novel about Louis Armstrong, New Orleans and Jazz.
“I love the collaboration between our schools,” said Ellen Price, the first grade teacher who put on the event.
Mrs. Ellen, as the students call her, baked boxes of beignets for her class. Students were caked in powdered sugar partway through the lesson.
“It’s made them have a love of reading, which was my ultimate goal,” said Price. “I hope when the students go onto middle school and high school they say ‘ do you remember when we read those books and the band came and we ate beignets?.’”
The jazz band played as students and teachers clapped and danced along.
“Some of these students have not listened to live jazz and we are excited that they can experience some today,” said Alex City Schools representative Jessica Sanford.
The Benjamin Russell High School Jazz Band performs at Jim Pearson Elementary School in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The first grade classes watched the performance congruent to their reading lessons involving New Orleans, jazz and Louis Armstrong. 19, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
First grade teacher Ellen Price dances with her students while the Benjamin Russell High School Jazz Band performs at Jim Pearson Elementary School in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The first grade classes watched the performance congruent to their reading lessons involving New Orleans, jazz and Louis Armstrong. 19, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
First grade teacher Ellen Price dances with her students while the Benjamin Russell High School Jazz Band performs at Jim Pearson Elementary School in Alexander City, Ala on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The first grade classes watched the performance congruent to their reading lessons involving New Orleans, jazz and Louis Armstrong. 19, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
