Students at Jim Pearson Elementary School were treated to a surprise Wednesday afternoon when members of the Benjamin Russell High School Jazz band put on a performance for the first grade classes.

The jazz concert stemmed from their reading of “A Good Night For Ghosts” by Mary Pope Osborn: a MagicTree House novel about Louis Armstrong, New Orleans and Jazz.

“I love the collaboration between our schools,” said Ellen Price, the first grade teacher who put on the event.

Mrs. Ellen, as the students call her, baked boxes of beignets for her class. Students were caked in powdered sugar partway through the lesson.

“It’s made them have a love of reading, which was my ultimate goal,” said Price. “I hope when the students go onto middle school and high school they say ‘ do you remember when we read those books and the band came and we ate beignets?.’”

The jazz band played as students and teachers clapped and danced along.

“Some of these students have not listened to live jazz and we are excited that they can experience some today,” said Alex City Schools representative Jessica Sanford.

