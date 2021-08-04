The number of Alabamians deciding to get vaccinated each day has nearly quadrupled in the past three weeks as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reaches its second-highest point since the pandemic began.
An average of 9,699 Alabamians received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose on any given day last week, a 280% increase in the space of three weeks according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Total vaccine doses administered, including second Pfizer and Moderna doses, are topping 13,000 per day statewide.
After hitting a low point in early July, vaccinations started to go up again just as the daily COVID-19 case rate started to mount its fourth upward slope due to the more-contagious Delta variant. For Benjamin Russell High School graduate Jamie Causey, who up until then had been on the fence about getting vaccinated, that was the deciding factor.
Causey said she has an appointment to get her second Pfizer dose this week, just in time for her move to Tuscaloosa this weekend, where she'll start her freshman year at the University of Alabama.
"I had different thoughts about the vaccine but decided to get it," she said, adding she felt she'd be safer fully vaccinated.
Under Alabama law, UA cannot make its employees or students show proof of vaccination. Still, if she weren't college-bound, Causey concedes she probably wouldn't be vaccinated.
"I don’t think I would have but due to the Delta variant spreading and college, I decided to," she said.
Alabama is still the least-vaccinated state or territory in the nation with the exception of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands. Only 40.4% of Alabamians over 12 are fully vaccinated, compared with 58.2% of all eligible Americans. But for the past month, Alabama's first-dose vaccination rate has outpaced the national average.
Statewide, new daily cases reached their second-highest peak since the pandemic began July 26, with 2,700 Alabamians contracting the virus that day according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data. While new daily cases have been on a slight downward incline since then, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — a lagging indicator — has now exceeded the July 2020 peak, with 1,694 Alabamians hospitalized as of Tuesday.
But while the Delta variant is what it took for some to get vaccinated, for Julie Ann Jackson, it was economic necessity.
Jackson, a Weogufka resident, quit her job managing a gas station deli last year for fear of bringing the virus home to her husband, who was about to undergo the first of multiple surgeries.
"I was scared to be at work," she said. "My husband has a lot of health problems, so to keep him safe I stayed home to take care of him and not bring the sickness home."
By the time the vaccine became widely available in Alabama, however, Jackson was convinced she had already contracted the virus and didn't think she needed to get vaccinated. That is, until late last month.
"Money started getting really tight so I had to return to work," she said.
Knowing the number of customers travelling in and out she'd be exposed to, Jackson suddenly became a lot less confident in her immunity. After consultation with their doctor, she and her husband got their first COVID-19 vaccine doses last week.
"With all the other sicknesses going around, and people still catching it after already having it once, I was like, 'Well, maybe I need to go ahead and get me some," said Jackson, who has been back at the Stewartville Chevron for a week now.