State health officials announced on Friday, July 15, that the first cases of the monkeypox virus have reached Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two cases of monkeypox virus in both Jefferson and Mobile counties earlier this afternoon.
According to a state press release, the first case was detected in Mobile after being tested by the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL). The bureau is part of the Laboratory Response Network (LRN) that responds to public health emergencies.
A second case was confirmed in Jefferson County following the news, according to Birmingham health officials.
The monkeypox virus is a rare disease caused by avirus that is in the same family as the smallpox virus. However, monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox, and its disease causes milder symptoms and is usually not fatal.
In the United States, approximately 1,470 cases of monkeypox have been identified so far in 44 states and more are expected during this global outbreak.
At this present time, health officials have not announced any cases of the virus in Tallapoosa County, but county and state health officials are remaining on alert for additional cases.
Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person, but close, skin-to-skin contact appears to be the primary mode of transmission currently.
It is possible that contact with materials used by infected persons, such as clothing and linens, can be a way to contract the virus. The virus typically enters the body through broken skin, respiratory droplets, or mucous membranes (eyes, nose or mouth).
Symptoms in this most current outbreak have not been as typical as in previous cases of monkeypox. Instead, persons will have a rash that starts out as flat spots, followed by raised spots, then vesicles that are deep-seated, have a tiny spot in the middle of the vesicle, and may be itchy or painful.
The time between exposure to the virus and when the illness begins is about seven to 14 days but can be as long as 21 days.
Steps to help prevent monkeypox include the following:
Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has monkeypox.
Do not handle or touch the bedding, clothing or towels of a person who has monkeypox.
Have persons with monkeypox isolate away from others.
Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after contact with ill people who have monkeypox.
Avoid contact with animals that could have the virus (such as animals that are sick or that have been found dead).
Testing for monkeypox can be done at the ADPH BCL and some commercial laboratories. An effective vaccine against monkeypox exists, but at this time there is no recommendation for vaccination for those with no known exposure to confirmed cases.