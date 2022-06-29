The First Baptist Church of Dadeville is currently hosting summer movie nights as a fun family activity for all residents to enjoy.
The third community movie night of the summer is on July 1 as part of the church’s July Fourth holiday festivities.
Forrest Jones, the church’s family pastor, added that the film festival will feature the movie Over the Hedge shown under the stars.
“Each month we turn the field behind the church into the biggest movie theater Dadeville has ever seen, complete with a 33-foot screen,” Jones said.
The free event is more than just a movie, with a party beginning at 7 p.m. This month the pre-movie entertainment will include the band 5 Mile Brass performing live and the first 100 kids in attendance will receive a movie themed gift.
Jim Cahoon, who is helping organize the events, added that the initiative is to provide more fun venues for the community’s children.
“We're having an outdoor movie on a big screen, and will be basically kids movies, Disney and things of that nature,” he said.
The Family Film Festival runs through August with the Wizard of OZ playing on August 5. Each night includes games, prizes, free popcorn, bottles of water and snacks. For those looking for dinner, D’s Smoke shack will be at the festival selling BBQ and hotdogs.
Pastor Ben Hayes wants Dadeville and the Lake community to know that everyone is welcome as the point of the night is for the community to come together and have fun.