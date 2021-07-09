If you didn’t recognize the landmarks, one might think a video posted on social media is from a war zone.
Dark sport utility vehicles driving through sparks and small explosions can be seen. But the video is from no warzone. It isn’t from another state. Two patrol vehicles from the Alexander City Police Department were the targets of individuals setting off fireworks in the Springhill community July 4.
“We are investigating the incident,” ACPD chief Jay Turner said. “No one was injured.”
On the video it appears bottle rockets, roman candles and more were launched over the matter of a couple minutes at the patrol cars. While the video is upsetting Alexander City residents, the incident is nothing new to ACPD.
“It seems many of the holidays there are incidents involving fireworks,” Turner said. “It is mainly noise complaints but sometimes it has involved the fireworks being launched in the direction of patrol vehicles. This is the first time it was captured on video.”
Turner said investigators are actively working to identify those responsible.
“It appears it is young adults and teenagers,” Turner said. “We hope to be able to identify those responsible and charges are possible.”
City leaders said they have received calls about fireworks from the past weekend.
“I was getting calls about it,” Alexander City City Council president Buffy Colvin said. “I had elderly residents calling. They said they were putting the fireworks at their door and setting them off.”
Colvin said she saw the video on social media and is thankful no one was hurt but said it shouldn’t have happened to begin with.
“I saw kids being encouraged by young adults to do this,” Colvin said. “It was fireworks purchased by parents and given to the kids, but where was the supervision? It shouldn’t have happened.”
Currently Alexander City allows fireworks to be sold and used in the city limits but the video and other incidents with fireworks may change that.
“We will have to look at changing it,” Colvin said. “We may have to ban fireworks. We will get calls about it but, we can’t have our police officers subject to that. And we have to protect everyone.”