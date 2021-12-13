Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Alexander City Fire Department and the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department partnered with Santa last year to bring a little cheer to Alexander City. Santa is again partnering with the fire and parks and recreation departments to visit Alexander City again this year.
Kids from 1 to 92 will once again get to see Santa on an Alexander City Firetruck.
The Alexander City Fire Department and the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department have once again teamed up to bring Santa to the streets of Alex City Dec. 20 and 21 and Alexander City employees may be more excited than kids.
“Last year was awesome,” Parks and Recreation Director Sonny Wilson said. “There were a lot of happy kids. We got to be Santa Claus and hand gifts out. It was a blessing.”
Fire chief Reese McAlister said firefighters are looking forward to balls and teddy bears being thrown from the back of the city’s ladder truck by Santa.
“We can’t wait to see the faces of the kids again,” McAlister said. “We are excited about it.”
The exact route Santa will travel is still being planned, but one thing is for sure — Santa will be giving out gifts to children.
“We’ll have balls for the boys and bears for the girls,” Wilson said.
Wilson said donations have made it possible to repeat the event this year.
“Last year we were able to take advantage of items in the old Aprinta building,” Wilson said. “This year businesses and individuals have been stepping up to help. We can’t do it without donations.”
Wilson said the parks and recreation department is accepting donations of new and very gently used balls and teddy bears at the gymnasium of the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
“It’s a way the public can be part of it,” McAlister said. “They can be part of the magic of Santa all across the city.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.