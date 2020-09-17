Firetruck Bar-B-Que is once again expanding and is a mere few weeks away from opening the doors to its new restaurant at the five-points intersection off Highway 63 in Alexander City.
Owner Kenneth Ledbetter planned on opening in a building off U.S. Highway 280 but when this building came up for sale, decided to relocate the proposed business to provide another option for residents.
“There is nothing much on this end of town,” Ledbetter said.
The building that will occupy the restaurant has been completely renovated and Ledbetter’s crew is in the final stages of piecing everything together.
“We had to strip it down and start over really,” Ledbetter said. “We had to add another door for fire code and that will lead out to the patio.”
The added patio will be screened in and offer additional seating, along with a bar the length of the structure.
“It’s not real big but it will help with seating and we’ll get some fans out there,” Ledbetter said.
The menu will be a meat-and-three style buffet featuring about seven different vegetable options and four or five meats each day along with desserts and salads.
“The kitchen is small but we cook all the meat on the other side of the street at the main kitchen,” Ledbetter said.
That kitchen also supplies the food for the food truck, currently located across the street as well.
The interior of the restaurant features a rural-scene mural painted by local artist Charles Forbus.
“We just didn’t want to hang a lot on the wall,” Ledbetter said. “We wanted a cleaner look and figured we’d get Charles to paint a mural. It opens it up and it’s a little more pleasant. It’s really nice.”
Signage for over the bar inside, along with a sign for the restrooms, was created out of black walnut by Josh Patterson. The barn door made out of white oak closes off a private party area that will seat about eight.
“There will be a walkup window because we do a lot of come-and-go,” Ledbetter said.
The window will be accessed from the new front porch and be available for pickup orders or those looking to take their food to go.
Operational since 2010, Firetruck Bar-B-Que began as a food truck and expanded to a restaurant on Auburn University’s campus nearly five years ago. Ledbetter has also converted three fire trucks into cookers and installed TVs on the sides of each to use for large gatherings. He’s fed up to 4,200 at Auburn’s homecoming in the past.
Ledbetter also owns half the building located next door to Firetruck’s new location and upon tearing it down he discovered an appealing stone wall. This not only opened up the parking lot for additional parking but he plans to use that as the backdrop for future events.
“We’re going to get it set up to feature some live music,” he said.
While not yet complete, the restaurant is well on its way to serving the community the same favored meals it has for more than a decade.