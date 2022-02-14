Firefighters successfully prevented a fire from spreading to New Hope Baptist Church Monday afternoon, one of several recent brush fires amid a spate of drier weather.

The Alexander City Fire Department, as well as Willow Point and Our Town volunteer firefighters, responded to the scene. The brush fire was contained to a small peninsula on Lake Martin off State Highway 63, where the church and cemetery are located. A shed-sized structure and one of three wooden crosses facing Lake Martin were destroyed in the fire; the church itself remains unharmed.

The brush fire was the second that afternoon for Alexander City Fire Department; meanwhile, prescribed burns have been taking place across Alabama, including at Wind Creek State Park Monday morning, to reduce the risk of wildfire on state land.

