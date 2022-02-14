Firefighters successfully prevented a fire from spreading to New Hope Baptist Church Monday afternoon, one of several recent brush fires amid a spate of drier weather.
The Alexander City Fire Department, as well as Willow Point and Our Town volunteer firefighters, responded to the scene. The brush fire was contained to a small peninsula on Lake Martin off State Highway 63, where the church and cemetery are located. A shed-sized structure and one of three wooden crosses facing Lake Martin were destroyed in the fire; the church itself remains unharmed.
The brush fire was the second that afternoon for Alexander City Fire Department; meanwhile, prescribed burnshave been taking place across Alabama, including at Wind Creek State Park Monday morning, to reduce the risk of wildfire on state land.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Sustained winds 10 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&