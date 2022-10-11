A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin.
The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water.
According to Alexander City Fire Chief Reese McAlister, the Alexander City Fire Department, along with several local volunteer fire departments normally respond to calls in the area. McAlister said officials have been monitoring the fire since becoming aware of it Monday.
“The fire poses no threat to the surrounding mainland and will be allowed to burn itself out,” McAlister said. “Note that there may be significant smoke in the area.”
Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles around. As the sun set Monday and the skies darkened, the flames colored the sky orange.
McAlister said officials will closely monitor the situation to determine if firefighters are needed to prevent the fire from starting beyond Midway Island. McAlister said there was no means to fight the fire with equipment as there is no road or bridge access to the island.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
