Cliff Williams / The Outlook Firefighters from multiple departments fought a blaze at Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers on U.S. Highway 280 in Camp Hill Thursday morning. No one was injured in the blaze and family members being helped by the funeral home were fine.
The fire that burned down Alabama Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers on U.S. Highway 280 between Camp Hill and Dadeville last Thursday was caused by an electrical problem, according to owner Joseph Dean III.
“[The] staff of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers believe the cause of the fire was an electrical problem as determined by Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office,” Dean said in a press release.
Dean stated the blaze was not associated with the crematory or related to crematory operations.
The fire raged for several hours as the Dadeville Fire Department, along with almost every volunteer fire department in the area, battled the blaze.
Dadeville was first on the scene but was assisted by tanker trucks from Stillwaters, Paces Point, Jacksons Gap, Eagle Creek and Camp Hill volunteer fire departments shuttling water from a mile away.
No one was injured in the fire, according to Dean, who on the day of the blaze stated that everybody “living and unliving” was fine.
All pre-arrangements made prior to the fire will still be honored. Funeral home and cemetery operations and services at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home -- located at 1801 Frederick Road, Opelika -- will continue.
“We will ensure that our families are cared for in the best way while maintaining the utmost compassion and integrity for each family that we have the privilege of serving,” Dean said.
Dean apologized for any inconvenience that clients experience while they are rebuilding their Camp Hill facility.
“We thank you for your love and support during this time.”
