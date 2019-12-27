A 93-year-old Alexander City resident died trying to escape a fire in her home early Friday morning.
Adie Lee Mann made it to the front of her Old Dark Road home after the fire started in the rear.
“It looks like the house caught on fire toward the back and she was trying to get out in the front of the house,” Alexander City Fire Department chief Resse McAlister said. “She made it to the front porch. It’s sad.”
Firefighters were able to recover Mann and despite their training McAlister said the department does provide help in dealing with things firefighters go through.
“We have ways to try to give our guys counseling and stuff but it’s tough,” McAlister said. “You know we try to save folks and not let people perish.”
A passerby called the fire into authorities just before 1 a.m. Friday.
“It was fully involved when we got there,” deputy chief Craig Clark said. “It took about three and a half hours to put it out entirely.”
Clark said four fire trucks and an ambulance from ACFD responded to the call with nearly 20 first responders and they were assisted by another department as well as the fire was outside of the city limits of Alexander City but still inside the police jurisdiction.
“We were unsure of the availability of water,” Clark said. “The Kellyton Volunteer Fire Department responded with a tanker.”
Investigators with the Alexander City Fire Department believe they found the cause of the fire but it is still under investigation.
“We believe it is electrical,” Clark said. “We believe it started in the wall near the back door of the home.”
In addition to ACFD and the Kellyton Volunteer Fire Department, the Alexander City Police Department responded along with an investigator with Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office to which Clark was proud to see.
“The state fire marshal’s office helps us out and we help them out,” Clark said. “They provide an additional set of eyes on things. We all train on this but a second look is always appreciated.”